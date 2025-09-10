World War 3 Threat Looms? What Poland's Invoking Of NATO Article 4 After Russian Drone Incursion Means
Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday that the state has invoked the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's Article 4, after the announcement that Russian drones had been shot down in Poland due to their violation of its airspace.
According to Bloomberg, the country had to close its airspace and order residents of its eastern parts to remain indoors.
Poland recorded 19 airspace violation with Tusk stating that a notable amount of drones originated from Belarusian territories.
“There is no reason to claim that we are currently at war,” Tusk said in a Parliament session in Warsaw.
“However, there is no doubt that this provocation exceeds previous limits and is incomparably more dangerous for Poland than all previous ones,” he added.
What NATO Articles 4 And 5 Are
Article 4 refers to the consultation process that is undertaken by NATO member states to assess whether one of them is facing an imminent threat from another country or terrorist organisation.
The talks involve the nature of the threat posed and the ways in which it is to be countered by NATO members. The decisions are to be taken unanimously.
Article 5 refers to NATO providing military reinforcements to a member country in the event of it being under attack. Article 4 has the likelihood of segueing into Article 5.
World War 3 Threat Looms?
The last time Article 4 was invoked was by Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia Estonia, Poland Latvia and Lithuania, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In February 2022, the member countries invoked the article but nothing ultimately came of it as Ukraine is not a member of NATO.
It has been invoked for a total of seven times and the only time Article 5 was put into action was in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
The situation is different as compared to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Poland is a NATO member. However, Article 4 is no guarantee of Article 5 being put into action. The likelihood of which would only increase if Russia launches a military offensive against Poland.
A Russian offensive may spur other NATO members into providing military assistance. If the two countries reach a truce as sought after by NATO stakeholders such as the US, World War 3 fears can be put to bed.