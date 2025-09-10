World War 3 Threat Looms? What Poland's Invoking Of NATO Article 4 After Russian Drone Incursion Means

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Wednesday that the state has invoked the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's Article 4, after the announcement that Russian drones had been shot down in Poland due to their violation of its airspace.

According to Bloomberg, the country had to close its airspace and order residents of its eastern parts to remain indoors.

Poland recorded 19 airspace violation with Tusk stating that a notable amount of drones originated from Belarusian territories.

“There is no reason to claim that we are currently at war,” Tusk said in a Parliament session in Warsaw.

“However, there is no doubt that this provocation exceeds previous limits and is incomparably more dangerous for Poland than all previous ones,” he added.