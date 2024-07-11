"World Population Day, observed on July 11, aims to highlight the challenges and opportunities that come with our ever-growing global population. This year, as we hit an estimated 8.1 billion people on Earth, let's take a look at the 10 most populated and the 10 least populated countries..India takes the crown as the world's most populated country in 2024, with an estimated 1.44 billion citizens. China is close second with a population of 1.42 billion. Here are the 10 most populated countries according to World Population Review:India: 1.44 billion China: 1.42 billion USA: 341 million Indonesia: 279 million Pakistan: 244 million Nigeria: 228 million Brazil: 217 million Bangladesh: 174 million Russia: 144 million Ethiopia: 129 million.Vatican City, with a population of only around 526, holds the title of the least populated country. Here are the 10 least populated countries according to World Population Review:Vatican City: 526Tokelau: 1,915Niue: 1,935Falkland Islands: 3,803Montserrat: 4,372Saint Pierre and Miquelon: 5,815Saint Barthelemy: 11,019Wallis and Futuna: 11,439Tuvalu: 11,478Nauru: 12,884.In 2023, India first topped the UN list of most populous countries since it started collecting population data in 1950. According to the UN report, by 2050, India's population is expected to rise to 1.66 billion, while China's population will dip to 1.31 billion. The report also stated that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under one per cent in 2020. Life expectancy at birth for males in India is 71, while for females it is 74 years. .UN projections estimate that the country's population is expected to grow for the next three decades after which it will begin declining.According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the size of elderly population in India will nearly double to touch 192 million by 2030, largely in southern and western states. By 2050, every fifth Indian will be an elderly person. The health and economic security of the elderly will need to gain primacy, the UNFPA said.(with PTI inputs)"