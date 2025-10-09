Woman, 60, Dies After Heart Attack On Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Ride

A woman, who was in her 60s, died after suffering a suspected heart attack while she was on a Haunted Mansion Holiday ride at Disneyland on Monday. The officials said when the spooky ride stopped and it was time for everyone to get off, she didn't respond.

Soon after, the security at the theme park provided CPR to the woman until Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived at around 6:30 pm. She was later shifted to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NY Post

According to the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner, she had just gotten off the Halloween-themed version of the Haunted Mansion ride, which combines the classic Haunted Mansion features with characters from Tim Burton's popular movie The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter said, "This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out to the family," according to the LA Times.