Woman, 60, Dies After Heart Attack On Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Ride
The officials said when the spooky ride stopped and it was time for everyone to get off, she didn't respond.
A woman, who was in her 60s, died after suffering a suspected heart attack while she was on a Haunted Mansion Holiday ride at Disneyland on Monday. The officials said when the spooky ride stopped and it was time for everyone to get off, she didn't respond.
Soon after, the security at the theme park provided CPR to the woman until Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived at around 6:30 pm. She was later shifted to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the NY Post
According to the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner, she had just gotten off the Halloween-themed version of the Haunted Mansion ride, which combines the classic Haunted Mansion features with characters from Tim Burton's popular movie The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Anaheim Police Sgt. Matt Sutter said, "This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out to the family," according to the LA Times.
He further said that "Disney rides, like the 'Haunted Mansion' or 'It's a Small World,' are very gentle and safe rides that even great-grandmothers can enjoy. So it's surprising and unusual that something serious, like a health emergency, happened on one of these rides," he added.
Dennis Speigel, founder and chief executive of the leisure and attractions consultant agency International Theme Park Services Inc, said this ride moves very slowly, about one mile per hour, and takes guests in "doom buggies," so it's more likely to make people feel sleepy than to cause any serious health problems.
He said this unusual death should not scare people from visiting theme parks since Disney and Universal, in particular, are carefully checked every day, week, and month to make sure rides are safe.
According to Disneyland's website, "The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore. The ghostly residents are friendly, and the ride is slow-moving."
Last month, a 53-year-old Filipino tourist died after passing out while on the Frozen Ever After ride at Hong Kong Disneyland, according to the Straits Times.
