⁠Will Hurricane Erin Hit US Coasts? Check Live Tracker And Other Key Details Of 1st Atlantic Hurricane Of 2025

Hurricane Erin, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2025, is expected to bring “life-threatening surf and rip currents” along the United States’ East Coast this week, the National Hurricane Center in Miami warned early on Aug. 18.

The storm initially reached Category 5 strength on Aug. 16 but weakened to Category 3 early on Aug. 17. It then regained Category 4 intensity that night while moving north of the Caribbean, according to a report by CBS News.

As of 5 a.m. EDT (2.30 p.m. IST) on Aug. 18, Erin was generating maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (around 209 kmph). Its centre was located roughly 105 miles (around 167 km) north-northeast of Grand Turk Island and about 915 miles (around 1,473 km) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. A Category 4 hurricane has sustained winds of 130 mph to 156 mph (around 251 kmph) and is considered a major storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

While Erin is projected to remain powerful over the next several days, CBS News noted that the storm is “not expected to impact the East Coast directly.” The NOAA stated, “Life-threatening surf and rip currents likely across the US Eastern Seaboard this week.”