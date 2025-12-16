Will Continue Theatre Releases: Netflix Co-CEO Dismisses Fears Of 'Harming' Warner Bros Value

Netflix Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos said the company's proposed $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. will not diminish the studio’s theatrical legacy.

Speaking to Variety on the sidelines of the Emily in Paris premier, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he intends "to release all the Warner Bros movies in cinema the same way they do today" if the Netflix-WB deal goes through.

“We're going to run Warner Bros — it's a very successful company, with an incredible legacy of film. We didn't buy the company to harm any of the value that currently exists,” Sarandos told the publication.

He added, “We intend to release all the Warner Bros movies in cinema the same way they do today. So, we're very excited for the acquisition, and we really do want to continue to bring out the best of everything that those companies do.”

This announcement comes amid growing concerns in Hollywood over the acquisition’s potential impact on cinema. Theater chains and industry voices have expressed worry that Netflix’s model might shorten theatrical windows, undermining box office revenue.