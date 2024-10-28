Why Trump’s Presidential Campaign Came To New York

(Bloomberg Opinion) --New York is an idea and experiment as much as anything else. It’s one of the world’s few truly diverse international cities, and it has spent generations throwing its doors open to newcomers, strivers, workers, dreamers and innovators.

It’s wildly imperfect, of course, as aspirations tend to be. Still, it remains irresistible for anyone hoping to have some of that magic rub off on them, including Donald Trump.

His family secured its fortune here, and he got his first taste of celebrity in Manhattan, the start of a lifelong addiction. The city’s authentic real estate barons considered him a cartoon character and publicity hound but abided him because, well, New York. Characters came with the turf. Sometimes they even made things more interesting.

As time went on, though, the relationship fractured. Trump’s White House tour, and his loose relationship with the law, decency and democracy, alienated enough New Yorkers that he no longer felt loved, and he decamped for Palm Beach. He returned to New York last year and earlier this year for court trials that left him with guilty verdicts for sexual assault and civil and criminal fraud. That seemed to represent closure in the fullest sense imaginable.

So it’s curious, though not perplexing, that Trump found his way to Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening for perhaps the most high-profile final lap of his presidential campaign.

New York is deeply Democratic. Though Trump and other speakers at the Garden tried to suggest that the city and state are in play, it will remain blue on Nov. 5 and for the foreseeable future. From a strategic sense, it made no sense for Trump to be there rather than in one of the seven swing states that will decide the election’s outcome.

But Trump isn’t a strategist. Never was, never will be. Strategy didn’t inform his visit. Neediness and media exposure certainly did, however. Trump still wants New York to love and accept him. He also knows that it’s a media capital unlike others, and I suspect he couldn’t bring himself to trade it for Las Vegas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Detroit or Milwaukee. He thrives on the eyeballs.

He also didn’t seem to care that the Garden had once hosted a large Nazi rally soon before World War II — something he might have been sensitive to in the wake of former White House advisers warning that he has a proclivity for fascism. Ever the salesman, he plowed ahead because he had a pitch to make.

“The Republican Party has really become the party of inclusion,” he allowed, and there’s “something very nice about that.”