Why Nobel Prize Ceremony Is Held On December 10 And How To Watch The Event Live?

The Nobel Prize ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube.

10 Dec 2025, 03:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
2025 Nobel Prize Ceremony
It marks the death anniversary. (Source: nobelprize.org)
The Nobel Prize ceremony for 2025 will be held on December 10 from 8:30 p.m. IST. This date is chosen to mark the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel, the man who established the award.

“The Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place at the Stockholm Concert Hall, Sweden, on 10 December – the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. At the ceremony, the Nobel Prize in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and the prize in economic sciences are awarded to the Nobel Prize laureates,” reads the official website of the Nobel Prize.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader will not receive the Nobel Peace Prize in person at Wednesday's award ceremony in Oslo, the director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute said on Wednesday.

Her daughter Ana Corina Machado will recieve the award and will give the speech that María Corina herself wrote, the organisers stated further.

The following people will deliver speeches at the ceremony:

  • Opening address by Professor Astrid Söderbergh Widding, Chair of the Board of the Nobel Foundation

  • Physics: Professor Goran Johansson

  • Chemistry: Professor Olof Ramstrom

  • Physiology or Medicine: Professor Olle Kampe

  • Literature: Professor Anders Olsson

  • Economic sciences: Professor John Hassler

The Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra will deliver the musical performance at the event. 

“As stipulated in Nobel’s will, the Nobel Prizes in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Literature are awarded in Stockholm, Sweden, while the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway. Since 1969 an additional prize has been awarded at the ceremony in Stockholm – the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel,” as per the Nobel Prize’s official website.

In Stockholm, Nobel laureates are awarded their medals and diplomas by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. Meanwhile, the Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Oslo by the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, with King Harald V of Norway in attendance. Each laureate must deliver a lecture as part of the formal prize acceptance.

Nobel Prize Ceremony: Date And Time

The Nobel Prize Ceremony is scheduled for December 10 from 8:30 p.m. IST.

Nobel Prize Ceremony: Venue

The Nobel Prizes are awarded in two locations: most are presented at the Stockholm Concert Hall, Sweden (Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Economics), while the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is held separately at the Oslo City Hall, Oslo, Norway.

Nobel Prize Ceremony: How To Watch

Viewers in India can watch the Nobel Prize ceremony live through the Swedish public service television’s free streaming service, SVT Play online.

The live stream will also be available on the Nobel Prize’s official YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPSKy9j_en0

