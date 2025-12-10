Why Nobel Prize Ceremony Is Held On December 10 And How To Watch The Event Live?

The Nobel Prize ceremony for 2025 will be held on December 10 from 8:30 p.m. IST. This date is chosen to mark the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel, the man who established the award.

“The Nobel Prize award ceremony takes place at the Stockholm Concert Hall, Sweden, on 10 December – the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. At the ceremony, the Nobel Prize in Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature and the prize in economic sciences are awarded to the Nobel Prize laureates,” reads the official website of the Nobel Prize.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition leader will not receive the Nobel Peace Prize in person at Wednesday's award ceremony in Oslo, the director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute said on Wednesday.

Her daughter Ana Corina Machado will recieve the award and will give the speech that María Corina herself wrote, the organisers stated further.