Why France's Power Prices Tumbled To Zero Despite Winter Onset

France’s electricity prices plunged to zero for several hours in the day-ahead market, allowing consumers to access free power during that period, according to Epex Spot data.

The rare price collapse was driven by a combination of factors — an unusually mild winter that slashed heating demand and a surge in renewable generation, which flooded the grid with excess supply.

Peak power demand on Dec. 9 dropped to 62 gigawatts from 69 gigawatts a week earlier, according to grid data cited by Bloomberg. Jet streams pumped warm air into northern France, pushing temperatures up to 13°C above seasonal norms and boosting wind farm output.

At the same time, France’s extensive nuclear fleet was operating at 86% capacity, adding to the supply glut.