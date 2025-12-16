Why Donald Trump Is Suing BBC For $5 Billion: Controversy Over Panorama Documentary Explained

United States President Donald Trump sued the BBC for defamation on Monday, seeking up to $5 billion in damages. He claimed that the broadcaster edited his Jan. 6, 2021, speech to make it seem he had directed his supporters to storm the US Capitol.

Trump said the BBC spliced together parts of his speech, while leaving out his call for a peaceful protest. He is seeking $5 billion for each of two counts. The BBC admitted an error in judgment, but denied any legal basis for the lawsuit.

The dispute centres on the BBC’s Panorama documentary, ‘Trump: A Second Chance?’, aired shortly before the 2024 US presidential election. The film included coverage of his Jan. 6, 2021, speech after losing the elections to Joe Biden.

A leaked memo, published by The Telegraph, claimed the Panorama documentary show edited two separate parts of Trump’s January 2021 speech to make it seem he backed the Capitol riots.

The controversy led to a crisis at Britain's publicly owned broadcaster, prompting resignations of its senior most officials, including director general Tim Davie and news CEO Deborah Turness.

The BBC has apologised to the US President and confirmed it has no plans to rebroadcast the documentary on any of its platforms.