Why Donald Trump Didn't Win Nobel Peace Prize Despite Relentless Claim Of 'Ending Seven Wars'
Just a few days ago, US President Donald Trump had said it would be a "big insult' to America if the Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded to him.
US President Donald Trump’s public statements expressing his wish to win the Nobel Peace Prize have stirred international interest, but the chair of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee says such campaigns have no bearing on the selection process.
Norwegian Nobel Committee Chair On Trump
Responding to a journalist’s question about Trump’s repeated claims that he deserves the prestigious award and that it would be "an insult to the United States" if he were not given it, the chair of The Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes noted that this was far from the first time the prize had been the subject of public lobbying or political rhetoric.
"In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen every type of campaign and media attention," Frydnes said. "We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people explaining what, in their view, leads to peace," he added.
The chair went on to stress that the decision-making process is guided only by the criteria established by Alfred Nobel, the Swedish philanthropist whose will created the prize in 1895.
"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates. That room is filled with both courage and integrity. Our decision is based solely on the work and will of Alfred Nobel," affirmed Frydnes.
Historically, Nobel Peace Prize recognitions have sometimes aligned with geopolitical developments, but the committee has long maintained its independence from political influence. The chair’s remarks reiterate that public endorsements, lobbying campaigns, and political considerations are irrelevant to the evaluation process.
The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to individuals or organisations that have "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."
Trump had then said that if his plan to end the Gaza conflict worked out, he would have solved eight conflicts in as many months.
“That's pretty good. Nobody's ever done that. ‘Will you get the Nobel Prize?’ Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy who didn't do a damn thing. They'll give it to a guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the war… The Nobel Prize will go to a writer, yeah, but we'll see what happens," Trump said.
“But it’ll be a big insult to our country. I will tell you that. I don't want it. I want the country to get it," he said.
María Corina Machado of Venezuela won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
In a press release, the Nobel committee said, "María Corina Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy."