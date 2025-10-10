Why Donald Trump Didn't Win Nobel Peace Prize Despite Relentless Claim Of 'Ending Seven Wars'

Responding to a journalist’s question about Trump’s repeated claims that he deserves the prestigious award and that it would be "an insult to the United States" if he were not given it, the chair of The Norwegian Nobel Committee, Jørgen Watne Frydnes noted that this was far from the first time the prize had been the subject of public lobbying or political rhetoric.

"In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen every type of campaign and media attention," Frydnes said. "We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people explaining what, in their view, leads to peace," he added.

The chair went on to stress that the decision-making process is guided only by the criteria established by Alfred Nobel, the Swedish philanthropist whose will created the prize in 1895.

"This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates. That room is filled with both courage and integrity. Our decision is based solely on the work and will of Alfred Nobel," affirmed Frydnes.