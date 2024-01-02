Why Almost 150 Earthquakes Struck Japan In Less Than A Day

The quake triggered a tsunami warning for almost all of the country’s Sea of Japan coastline on Jan. 1, gripping the nation at the start of the New Year, when many were celebrating with friends and family. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning for a wave of up five meters (16 feet) on Jan. 1, but it lifted all tsunami alerts on Tuesday at 10 a.m. after recording a wave of at least 1.2 meters in height.