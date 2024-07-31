Who Was Ismail Haniyeh, The Hamas Political Chief Killed In Iran?

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh along with one of his bodyguards was killed in an airstrike in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the militant group said early Wednesday.

The statement said Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday when the building in which they were staying was struck.

Though there was no immediate comment from Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which left 1,200 people dead and saw some 250 others taken hostage, Hamas blamed Haniyeh's death on an Israeli airstrike.

Hamas mourned the death of its political leader and said he was killed in "a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran." However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was investigating the attack and did not say how it occurred.