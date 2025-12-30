Who Was Begum Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s First Female Prime Minister Dies At 80

Khaleda Zia was born to Iskandar Majumder and Taiyaba Majumder in Dinajpur District on August 15, 1946, as per the party’s official website. The daughter of a tea trader, she studied at Dinajpur Missionary School before completing her matriculation at Dinajpur Girls' School in 1960.



Known by the nickname “Putul,” Khaleda Zia was the second of five siblings, with three sisters and two brothers, The Daily Star reported.

In 1960, she married Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam, then an officer in the Pakistan army, and continued her education at Surendranath College until 1965, the part website added.

When Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttam became the President of Bangladesh, she accompanied him as the First Lady and met world leaders including UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

When the Liberation War erupted in 1971, Ziaur Rahman rebelled across frontlines. Following his assassination in May 1981, the BNP plunged into a severe crisis. It was then that Khaleda Zia entered the BNP. She was appointed the party’s vice-president on Jan. 12, 1984, and made the chairperson on May 10, 1984, the official website said.

The 1991 parliamentary elections marked her breakthrough. The BNP won a clear majority, and Khaleda Zia, who contested from five constituencies in three successive general elections, won every seat she stood for. On March 20, 1991, she was sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister. As cited by BBC, she became “the first female leader of Bangladesh, and only the second woman to lead a Muslim country.”