"Usha Chilukuri Vance, the wife of JD Vance, who has been chosen by former President Donald Trump as vice president for the upcoming US presidential elections, brings a blend of academic prowess, legal acumen, and a connection to India.Usha, hailing from San Diego, California, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. Her father was a software engineer, and her mother is a homemaker. Usha has a younger brother named Ravi, who also practices law, as per details from Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, where she serves as an associate.Coming from Indian heritage, Usha embraced both Hindu and Christian traditions in her multicultural wedding ceremony with JD Vance in 2014. She is fluent in Telugu, the language spoken in her parents' native state of Andhra Pradesh, India.Usha and JD Vance crossed paths at Yale Law School and tied the knot in 2014 in Kentucky, with a Hindu priest officiating a separate ceremony. The couple is now parents to three children named Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. In recent years, Usha has made occasional public appearances alongside her husband, who has been actively involved in Ohio politics and has now join Trump's presidential ticket. Trump's selection for his running mate was announced on Monday when JD Vance, Republican US senator from Ohio, joined the presidential ticket at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump was formally declared the party's nominee.Soon after this, President Joe Biden characterised JD Vance as 'a clone' of running mate Donald Trump when it comes to issues. He sees no difference in both, Biden said..Trump Assassination Attempt: BlackRock Pulls Ad Featuring 20-Year-Old Shooter "