Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Ex-Democrat Appointed US Director Of National Intelligence
US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Representative, as the next Director of National Intelligence, a key position overseeing the country’s intelligence.
“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” Trump said in a statement.
While Gabbard does not traditionally have experience in intelligence, she is a veteran with over two decades of experience in the Army National Guard. She has been deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to a report by the Associated Press.
She is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve, serving as Battalion Commander of the 1/354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022, and endorsed Trump earlier this year. Here is everything you need to know about the new US Director of National Intelligence.
Who Is Tulsi Gabbard?
Born in the US Territory of American Samoa, Tulsi Gabbard was elected to Hawaii’s House of Representatives at just 21 years of age. However, she had to leave this role after getting deployed to Iraq.
Returning home in 2006, Gabbard worked in the US Senate as a legislative aide to Senator Danny Akaka.
She was later elected to Congress representing Hawaii, where she became the first Hindu member of the House. Gabbard was sworn into office with her hand on the Bhagwad Gita.
She served four terms in the House. Tulsi Gabbard was often seen openly criticising her party’s leadership.
Gabbard gained prominence in progressive politics in 2016, largely due to her early support for Bernie Sanders during the Democratic presidential primary.
In 2020, she sought the Democratic nomination for President, but later dropped out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden, who eventually won the elections that year.
In 2022, she left the Democratic Party and became an independent.
Earlier this year, Gabbard endorsed Trump in his presidential race. This gained her instant popularity among Republican supporters.
Appointing Gabbard as the DNI, Trump said, “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence community, championing our Constitutional rights, and securing peace through strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”
Beyond politics, Gabbard released her first book 'For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind' on April 30. It hit No. 4 on the New York Times Bestsellers' List the following week.