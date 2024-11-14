Who Is Tulsi Gabbard? Ex-Democrat Appointed US Director Of National Intelligence

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Representative, as the next Director of National Intelligence, a key position overseeing the country’s intelligence.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congresswoman, Lieutenant Colonel Tulsi Gabbard, will serve as Director of National Intelligence (DNI),” Trump said in a statement.

While Gabbard does not traditionally have experience in intelligence, she is a veteran with over two decades of experience in the Army National Guard. She has been deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, according to a report by the Associated Press.

She is currently a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve, serving as Battalion Commander of the 1/354 Regiment in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022, and endorsed Trump earlier this year. Here is everything you need to know about the new US Director of National Intelligence.