Who Is Rudy Giuliani And Why Is He Receiving Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Trump?

United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will award former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The announcement came two days after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident in New Hampshire.

Following the incident, Trump called Giuliani the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City” and praised him as a “great American Patriot.” The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in the United States.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our country’s highest civilian honour. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Make America Great Again!!!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.