Who Is Rudy Giuliani And Why Is He Receiving Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Trump?
United States President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will award former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The announcement came two days after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car accident in New Hampshire.
Following the incident, Trump called Giuliani the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City” and praised him as a “great American Patriot.” The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in the United States.
“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, our country’s highest civilian honour. Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. Make America Great Again!!!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Giuliani, 81, was hospitalised with multiple injuries after the accident. These included fractured vertebrae, cuts and bruises. His left arm and lower leg have been particularly injured. He was a passenger in a rented Ford Bronco when it was rear-ended by a Honda HR-V.
The crash happened late Saturday. The Honda was driven by a 19-year-old Lauren Kemp of Concord, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Giuliani had reportedly stopped to help a woman who said she was a victim of domestic violence. He called 911 and stayed until the police arrived. The accident occurred just after he returned to his vehicle, The New York Post reported. His spokesman, Ted Goodman, was driving at the time.
Who Is Rudy Giuliani?
Giuliani served as the Mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001. He rose to national fame for his leadership after the 9/11 terror attack. A former presidential candidate, Giuliani has also served as Trump’s personal lawyer.
Giuliani was born in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from New York University Law School. He also has a degree from Manhattan University. In 1981, former US President Ronald Reagan appointed him Associate Attorney General. This was the third-highest role in the Justice Department, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In 1983, he became US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. In 1993, he was elected Mayor of New York City, the first Republican in decades. He won re-election with 57% of the vote.
He is currently expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. No charges were filed in the incident.