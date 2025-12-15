Who Is Rob Reiner? 'When Harry Met Sally' Director, Wife Found Dead In Apparent Homicide
Reiner was best known for directing the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally and for his early acting success on the 1970s CBS sitcom All in the Family.
When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner and his wife were reportedly found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles mansion.
Reports on Sunday said two people were found dead inside a residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles. According to multiple accounts citing official sources, the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the home during the afternoon.
The Los Angeles Fire Department is said to have confirmed that the deceased were approximately 78 and 68 years old — ages that correspond with Reiner and his wife, Michele. Further details surrounding the incident have not yet been officially released.
Who Was Rob Reiner?
Rob Reiner was an actor, director, and activist, best known for directing the iconic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally and for his early acting success on the 1970s CBS sitcom All in the Family.
The son of popular comedian and writer Carl Reiner, he built a long career in Hollywood, appearing in or contributing to films such as Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), EDtv (1999), Everyone’s Hero (2006) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).
However, it was behind the camera that Reiner left his mark on cinema. He made his directorial debut in 1984 with the cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. Through the late 1980s, he emerged as one of the industry’s most sought-after directors, delivering hits including Stand By Me, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally. He continued that momentum into the 1990s with Misery, followed by the courtroom drama A Few Good Men, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.
Reiner met photographer Michele Singer while working on When Harry Met Sally in the late 1980s. The two married in 1989 and went on to have three children together. They had lived at their Brentwood residence in Los Angeles for several years.