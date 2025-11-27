Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? All About Gunman Who Shot Two National Guard Troops Near White House

A 29-year-old Afghan national has been identified as the suspected gunman in a violent attack that left two West Virginia National Guard members critically injured near the White House in Washington, DC.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, reportedly “gravely wounded” the guards during the shooting. According to US media reports, Lakanwal migrated from Afghanistan to the United States during the 2021 withdrawal under Operation Allies Welcome and was resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

Around 2:15 p.m. local time, near Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC, Lakanwal allegedly waited before turning a corner and opening fire. He first shot a female guard in the chest and then in the head, as reported by The New York Post, citing law enforcement sources. He then fired at a second guard until a third guard intervened and subdued him. Both injured soldiers were rushed to a nearby hospital and remain in critical condition.

Lakanwal was shot four times during the confrontation and taken away nearly naked in an ambulance. Authorities confirmed he acted alone, and his motive remains unclear.

NBC and The Washington Post reported that Lakanwal had been living in Washington state since his arrival in the US. The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser described the incident as a “targeted shooting.” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the deployment of an additional 500 troops to Washington. FBI Director Kash Patel stated the case will be prosecuted federally, calling it “an assault on federal law enforcement officers.”

Currently, about 2,400 National Guard troops are stationed in Washington — 958 from the DC National Guard and roughly 1,300 from eight other states. This deployment, part of President Trump’s public-safety initiative, has been extended through summer 2026. While supporters argue the presence of troops has stabilised crime-prone areas, critics claim it blurs the line between civilian policing and military operations.