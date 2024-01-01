Who Is Queen Margrethe II Of Denmark? All About The World’s Longest-Serving Monarch

Margrethe II ascended the throne in 1972 after her father's death and balanced her work as an artist with her royal duties.

After Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, Queen Margrethe became one of the world’s longest-ruling monarchs. The two sovereigns were close friends as well as distant cousins.

Queen Margrethe is known for her sharp wit and artistic abilities. She supported Europe’s oldest monarchy through a half-century during which Denmark underwent sweeping societal changes, and royal houses elsewhere in Europe became mired in scandal.

In 2022, she stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles in a streamlining move.

In 2023, Margrethe II became the longest-sitting ruler in 1,200 years of the Danish monarchy.