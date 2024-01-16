Who Is Preesha Chakraborty? Know About The 9-Year-Old Named In 'World’s Brightest Students' List

Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American girl, has made it to the list of the 'world’s brightest students' released by Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth.

Preesha figured in the list after the results of the above-grade-level tests taken by more than 16,000 students across over 90 countries were declared.

Preesha is a Grade 3 student at the Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California. In the Summer of 2023, she appeared for the US-based Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (JH-CTY) test, as per a PTI report.