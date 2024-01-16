Who Is Preesha Chakraborty? Know About The 9-Year-Old Named In 'World’s Brightest Students' List
Chakraborty was honoured for her unusual achievements on the ACT (American College Testing), SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test), and other school and college tests during the CTY talent search.
Preesha Chakraborty, a nine-year-old Indian-American girl, has made it to the list of the 'world’s brightest students' released by Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth.
Preesha figured in the list after the results of the above-grade-level tests taken by more than 16,000 students across over 90 countries were declared.
Preesha is a Grade 3 student at the Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California. In the Summer of 2023, she appeared for the US-based Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (JH-CTY) test, as per a PTI report.
Source: PTI
Preesha's achievement is stellar as only less than 30% per cent students qualify each year for either High Honors or Grand Honors/SET based on their test scores. She did exceptionally well in verbal and quantitative sections, the press release stated.
With this honour, Preesha qualifies for over 250 Johns Hopkins CTY’s on-campus and online programmes for advanced students between grades 2-12 in computer programming, mathematics, physics, chemistry, writing, and reading.
She is now a lifetime member of the Mensa Foundation, the oldest high-IQ society worldwide. Students with or above the 98th percentile or supervised IQ get to be a part of this globally renowned society.
Executive director of the CTY, Amy Shelton said, "This is not just recognition of students' performance on one test, but a testament to their curiosity and capacity for learning.”
"These students have demonstrated enormous potential, and now we encourage them to seek out experiences and communities that help them challenge and stretch their knowledge, connect with other young scholars, understand diverse perspectives, think critically, and pursue their goals confidently," she added.
At the age of six, Preesha had secured 99 percentile in the NNAT (Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test) at the national level, which evaluates K 12 students for talented programmes. Apart from academics, she loves hiking, travelling, and mixed martial arts as leisure activities.