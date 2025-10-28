Who Is Paul Biya? World's Oldest President Re-Elected In Cameroon At 92
Biya secured 53.66% of the votes while his rival and former ally Issa Tchiroma Bakary secured 35.19% in the election held on Oct. 12.
The world’s oldest President, 92-year-old Paul Biya, has been elected to Cameroon's top office for the eighth consecutive term. Biya was declared winner in the re-election by Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Monday, according to a New York Times report.
Biya has been in power in the central African country since 1982. The veteran leader’s win comes after days of violent protests before the election on Oct. 12. In the last few days, hundreds of activists and workers from the opposition party have defied protest bans in several cities over the election results, leading to clashes with security forces.
At least four people were killed in Cameroon’s largest city, Douala, as security forces clashed with protesters demanding credible results, according to an Al Jazeera report.
Biya secured 53.66% of the votes while his rival and former ally Issa Tchiroma Bakary secured 35.19%. The turnout for the Cameroon elections this year stood at 57.7%, as per an AFP report.
Ahead of the announcement of the election results, Bakary insisted he had won the election, but the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) dismissed his claim, the Al Jazeera report added.
Paul Biya’s Political Journey
Paul Biya has been holding the top office in the central African country ever since he became the President for the first time 43 years ago. He became the second President of the Republic of Cameroon in 1982.
During his tenure, the presidential term limit was removed in 2008 and he has been winning re-elections by comfortable margins since, according to the Al Jazeera report.
Biya was born on Feb. 13, 1933, in Meyomessala, a subdivision in the southern region of the country.
He took over the country’s top office on Nov. 6, 1982, following the resignation of President Ahmadou Ahidjo, as per the official website. He completed his higher education at Université Paris Sorbonne (Faculty of Law).
In 1962, the veteran leader was appointed Chargé de Mission at the Presidency of the Republic of Cameroon upon his return from Paris. In 1964, he became the Director of Cabinet of the Minister of National Education, Youth Affairs and Culture. Between 1965 and 1979, he held several government posts and served in various ministries.
At the time of his accession to the Presidential office in 1982, Biya was first vice-president of the central committee of the Cameroon National Union (CNU) and member of the political bureau of the party, as per the official website.
However, Biya’s political journey has been marred by several controversies. He also faced multiple challenges, including a coup attempt by the presidential guard in 1984, according to the New York Times report. Biya has been accused of repressing opposition leaders and removing the legal framework against electoral fraud to remain in power.