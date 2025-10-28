Who Is Paul Biya? World's Oldest President Re-Elected In Cameroon At 92

The world’s oldest President, 92-year-old Paul Biya, has been elected to Cameroon's top office for the eighth consecutive term. Biya was declared winner in the re-election by Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Monday, according to a New York Times report.

Biya has been in power in the central African country since 1982. The veteran leader’s win comes after days of violent protests before the election on Oct. 12. In the last few days, hundreds of activists and workers from the opposition party have defied protest bans in several cities over the election results, leading to clashes with security forces.

At least four people were killed in Cameroon’s largest city, Douala, as security forces clashed with protesters demanding credible results, according to an Al Jazeera report.

Biya secured 53.66% of the votes while his rival and former ally Issa Tchiroma Bakary secured 35.19%. The turnout for the Cameroon elections this year stood at 57.7%, as per an AFP report.

Ahead of the announcement of the election results, Bakary insisted he had won the election, but the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) dismissed his claim, the Al Jazeera report added.