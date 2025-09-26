Who Is Neil Anand? Indian-Origin Doctor, Who Treated 9/11 Patients, Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

Indian-origin doctor Neil K Anand has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for orchestrating a scheme involving the illegal distribution of opioids and health care fraud conspiracies. The sentence was handed down on Sept. 23 by a US federal court.

The US Department of Justice stated that Anand, "a Pennsylvania doctor," received "168 months in prison for orchestrating conspiracies to commit health care fraud, wire fraud and unlawful distribution of controlled substances and money-laundering related offences."

He was also ordered to pay “over $2 million in restitution and over $2 million in forfeiture.”