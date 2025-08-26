Who Is Lisa Cook And Why Did Donald Trump Fire Her From The Fed?

Trump accused Cook of making false statements on mortgage documents, allegations he described as “gross negligence” and “potentially criminal.”

“I have determined that there is sufficient cause to remove you from your position,” Trump wrote in the letter addressed to Cook.

The US President claimed Cook had signed a document stating that a property in Michigan would serve as her primary residence for the following year, only to sign another document two weeks later for a home in Georgia with the same declaration.

“It is inconceivable that you were not aware of your first commitment when making the second,” he said.

In the same letter, Trump wrote, “The American people must be able to have full confidence in the honesty of the members entrusted with setting policy and overseeing the Federal Reserve. In light of your deceitful and potentially criminal conduct in a financial matter, they cannot and I do not have such confidence in your integrity.”

“The executive power of the United States is vested in me as President and, as President, I have a solemn duty to ensure that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed,” Trump wrote. “I have determined that faithfully executing the law requires your immediate removal from office.”