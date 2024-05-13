Who Is Kami Rita? Nepali Sherpa Breaks Own Record By Climbing Mount Everest For 29th Time

Kami Rita Sherpa was born on January 17, 1970, and is a resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal. His father was among the first professional sherpas and his brother is also a guide.

Kami developed a deep passion for climbing at a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades. Kami’s mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an expedition to Everest as a support staff.

He works as a senior climbing guide at the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks and has also scaled other famous peaks above 8,000 metres.