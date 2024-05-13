Who Is Kami Rita? Nepali Sherpa Breaks Own Record By Climbing Mount Everest For 29th Time
Kami Rita Sherpa had climbed Everest for the first time in 1994. He is a senior mountain guide at Seven Summit Treks.
Nepal’s legendary mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa on Sunday made history by breaking his record for the highest number of ascents of Mt. Everest as he scaled the world’s highest peak for the 29th time. The earlier record was set by Kami Rita himself on May 23, 2023.
According to Rakesh Gurung, director at the tourism department in Nepal's Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the 54-year-old veteran climber reached the 8,849-metre peak at 7:25 am local time on Sunday.
The expedition was organised by the Seven Summit Treks and had 20 climbers. They scaled Everest on Sunday morning, said Thani Guragain, a senior staff at the Seven Summit Treks.
ð Congratulations to Kami Rita Sherpa ð³ðµ senior guide at Seven Summit Treks for the 29th successful ascent of Mt. Everest this morning at 7:25 AM.— Seven Summit Treks ð³ðµ (@sst8848) May 12, 2024
This ascent earns Kami Rita the title of âMost Successful Ascent of Mt. Everest by an Individual.â
Kami Rita Sherpa, a native ofâ¦ pic.twitter.com/rRsRwLzMoX
Who Is Kami Rita Sherpa?
Kami Rita Sherpa was born on January 17, 1970, and is a resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal. His father was among the first professional sherpas and his brother is also a guide.
Kami developed a deep passion for climbing at a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades. Kami’s mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an expedition to Everest as a support staff.
He works as a senior climbing guide at the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks and has also scaled other famous peaks above 8,000 metres.
Kami Rita Sherpa's Achievements
Kami Rita summited 42 mountains of more than 8,000 metres, breaking the record set by another famous climber, Nims Purja, who had set a record by scaling 8,000 metres 41 times. Kami Rita climbed the 8,163 metre Mt Manaslu - the world's eighth highest peak as part of his Seven Summit Treks 14 Peaks expedition.
Kami had scaled Mt Everest for the first time in May 1994. In 2023, Kami Rita scaled the world's eighth-highest peak, Mt Everest, for the 28th time, setting a world record for most ascents on the world's highest mountain which he broke on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Between 1994 and 2023, Kami climbed Mt Everest 28 times, Mt K2 and Mt Lhotse one time each, Mt Manaslu four times and Mt Cho Oyu eight times.
(With PTI inputs)