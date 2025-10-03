Who Is Jihad Al-Shamie, The Suspect Behind Manchester Synagogue Attack?

Jihad Al-Shamie went to Britain as a child and was granted citizenship in 2006, reported the BBC. Despite the severity of the assault, there is no evidence that he had previously been identified as a threat under the country’s counter-terrorism programme, according to The New York Times. A Counter Terrorism Policing statement said, “Based on what we currently know, our records do not show any previous prevent referrals relating to this individual.”

Investigators are still working to establish his motives. As per reports, police said Al-Shamie had been wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest, though later examination revealed the device was not viable.

Eyewitness Accounts

Witnesses describing the horrific attack said the suspect drove into worshippers before stabbing them with a knife. The BBC reported prayers had just begun when the incident unfolded, yet the Rabbi leading the service stayed calm, helping guide congregants to safety.

A woman, who lives next door to the synagogue, told the BBC that as soon as the attacker left his vehicle, he “started stabbing anyone near him.”

Political Response

The attack prompted condemnation at the highest level. According to The New York Times, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said hatred “is rising once again” and must be fought. He stressed that the assailant had attacked “Jews because they were Jews,” adding that many Jewish families had sought refuge in Britain “fleeing the greatest evil ever inflicted on a people.”