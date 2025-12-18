Who Is Jared Isaacman? Elon Musk Ally Confirmed As 15th NASA Chief

The US Senate on Dec. 17 confirmed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator, making him the space agency’s 15th chief. The confirmation positions an outspoken advocate of Mars missions, and a former associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, at the helm of NASA.

The vote on Isaacman, who President Donald Trump removed and then re-nominated as NASA administrator this year, passed 67-30, reported Reuters.

Isaacman will now lead an agency of around 14,000 employees. NASA is investing billions of dollars in its most ambitious space exploration programme yet, aimed at returning humans to the Moon to establish a long-term presence before eventually sending astronauts to Mars.