Who Is Hitan Mehta? Indian-Origin Philanthropy Expert Appointed CEO Of King Charles’s British Asian Trust

Mehta has been closely connected with the work of King Charles III for over 15 years. He is recognised for playing a big role in building the British Asian Trust from the ground up, having joined as its first-ever employee when it was created in 2007.

His dedication was formally acknowledged in 2023 when he was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours List of King Charles III for his service to Britain’s South Asian community.

Over nearly two decades, the London-based executive has worked with the monarch in various capacities, providing support to the Trust and helping manage some of its most high-profile supporters and stakeholders.