Who Is Hitan Mehta? Indian-Origin Philanthropy Expert Appointed CEO Of King Charles’s British Asian Trust
Hitan Mehta succeeds Richard Hawkes, who led the organisation for a decade.
British Indian philanthropy specialist Hitan Mehta has been named the new chief executive of the British Asian Trust, the South Asia-focused charity established by King Charles to combat poverty, inequality and injustice. Mehta, who has long been associated with the organisation and previously served as its executive director, steps into the top role at a time when the charity continues to expand its influence across the region.
According to PTI, Mehta succeeds Richard Hawkes, who led the organisation for a decade. During his tenure, the Trust says it significantly widened its scale and impact, transforming the lives of more than 18 million people across South Asia.
Who Is Hitan Mehta?
Mehta has been closely connected with the work of King Charles III for over 15 years. He is recognised for playing a big role in building the British Asian Trust from the ground up, having joined as its first-ever employee when it was created in 2007.
His dedication was formally acknowledged in 2023 when he was awarded an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year Honours List of King Charles III for his service to Britain’s South Asian community.
Over nearly two decades, the London-based executive has worked with the monarch in various capacities, providing support to the Trust and helping manage some of its most high-profile supporters and stakeholders.
Experience In Events And Charity Leadership
Beyond his core role at the British Asian Trust, Mehta served as head of operations for The Prince’s Charities Events, where he oversaw a number of major fundraising activities. His portfolio included music concerts, sports events, film screenings and large exhibitions, each designed to mobilise public support and raise funds for charitable initiatives.
Mehta’s organisational experience extends to his volunteer work with BAPS, an Indian NGO. Among his notable contributions was his involvement in the international launch of the film ‘Mystic India.’ He also manages key relationships on behalf of BAPS with Royal Families, diplomats, governments and leading business figures.
In 2018, Mehta was named one of the 100 most influential people in UK-India relations.