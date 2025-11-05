Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? First Indian-Origin, Muslim Lt Governor Of Virginia

Hashmi was born in Hyderabad in 1964 to Zia Hashmi and Tanveer Hashmi. She spent her early childhood at her maternal grandparents’ home in Malakpet. As per her official profile, at the age of four she emigrated to the United States with her mother and older brother, joining her father in Georgia. Hashmi’s father had moved earlier to complete his PhD in international relations and was beginning his university teaching career.

Professor Zia Hashmi is an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University with an MA and LL. B., and a PhD in International Relations from the University of South Carolina. He went on to found and serve as the Director of the Centre for International Studies. Her mother, Tanveer Hashmi, holds a BA and B.Ed., having studied at Osmania University’s Women’s College in Kothi.