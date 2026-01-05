Who Is Delcy Rodríguez? — From Socialist Radical To Capitalist Fixer-In-Chief

When Venezuela’s Supreme Court named Delcy Rodríguez acting president on Saturday, after Nicolás Maduro and his wife were detained by the US army, it capped one of the most striking political evolutions in modern Venezuelan power circles — that of a lifelong socialist who ultimately became the steward of capitalist survival.

Rodríguez, 56, was not business-minded when she entered politics. Born in Caracas to a fiercely ideological family, she is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, a Marxist guerrilla leader and founder of the Liga Socialista in the 1970s. The language of revolution shaped her early worldview, reinforced by a law degree from the Central University of Venezuela and formative years in left-wing activism.