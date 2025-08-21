Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? 4th On FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' Arrested In India
Cindy Rodriguez Singh, accused of murdering her six-year-old son and evading capture, has been arrested in India and now faces extradition to Texas.
The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the 40-year-old American fugitive accused of murdering her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. Singh had been on the run since March 2023. She was listed as one of the FBI’s "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" before being apprehended in India.
Singh, who was born in Dallas, Texas, in January 1985, had evaded capture for more than a year. According to the FBI, she also went by several aliases, including Cecilia Rodriguez, Cindy Rodriguez, Cindy C. Rodriguez and Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez.
FBI Director Kash Patel, in a post on X on Thursday, said that Singh "will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age."
Patel added, "This is the 4th '10 Most Wanted' fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who is letting good cops do their jobs."
Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh?
Cindy Rodriguez Singh is the mother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, the six-year-old Texas boy who went missing in October 2022. The case first drew attention in the US in March 2023 when the police in Texas were asked by child welfare officials to conduct a check on Noel, who had not been seen since October 2022. During questioning, Rodriguez Singh allegedly misled investigators by claiming her son was in Mexico with his biological father, a claim that was later proven false.
Just days later, Rodriguez Singh, her husband and six other children boarded an international flight to India. Authorities later confirmed that Noel was not on the flight and had never been accounted for after that. On Oct. 31, 2023, Singh was charged with capital murder in Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas. A federal arrest warrant followed days later, on Nov. 2, 2023, when she was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution by the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
The FBI had previously warned that Rodriguez Singh “may have ties to India and Mexico and should be considered a flight risk.”
FBI Confirms India's Role In Arrest
Speaking to Fox Business, Patel confirmed that the arrest was made possible through close coordination with Indian authorities. "Thanks to our great work with our partners in the Government of India and overseas, we captured her for the first time in two and a half years," Patel said.
"She is now in FBI custody and she's on her way to face prosecution in the state of Texas," he added.
According to the FBI Director, this is the agency’s fourth top ten capture and arrest in the six months of Donald Trump's tenure. He added that it matched the number of such arrests made during former President Joe Biden’s four years.