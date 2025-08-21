Who Is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? 4th On FBI's '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' Arrested In India

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has confirmed the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, the 40-year-old American fugitive accused of murdering her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez Alvarez. Singh had been on the run since March 2023. She was listed as one of the FBI’s "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" before being apprehended in India.

Singh, who was born in Dallas, Texas, in January 1985, had evaded capture for more than a year. According to the FBI, she also went by several aliases, including Cecilia Rodriguez, Cindy Rodriguez, Cindy C. Rodriguez and Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez.

FBI Director Kash Patel, in a post on X on Thursday, said that Singh "will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age."

Patel added, "This is the 4th '10 Most Wanted' fugitive arrested in the last 7 months. That's a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who is letting good cops do their jobs."