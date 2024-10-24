Who Is Bryan Johnson? The Tech Millionaire Who Claims To Reverse Hair Loss

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has claimed to have reversed his baldness through a self-designed regimen. The 46-year-old entrepreneur, known for his quest to defy the impact of ageing, shared a thread of posts on X, talking about the process behind his impressive transformation.

Johnson revealed that he started to lose hair in his late 20s but today has a head full of healthy hair. The therapy has not only helped Johnson reverse baldness but also stopped his hair from greying.

''Genetically, I should be bald. I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s. Now, at 47, I've got a full head of hair and ~70% of my gray is gone. Here how I did it,'' he wrote on X.