Who Is Bryan Johnson? The Tech Millionaire Who Claims To Reverse Hair Loss
Bryan Johnson highlighted the need for adequate protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. He also recommended using minoxidil, revealing that he takes 3.75 mg of oral minoxidil daily.
Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has claimed to have reversed his baldness through a self-designed regimen. The 46-year-old entrepreneur, known for his quest to defy the impact of ageing, shared a thread of posts on X, talking about the process behind his impressive transformation.
Johnson revealed that he started to lose hair in his late 20s but today has a head full of healthy hair. The therapy has not only helped Johnson reverse baldness but also stopped his hair from greying.
''Genetically, I should be bald. I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s. Now, at 47, I've got a full head of hair and ~70% of my gray is gone. Here how I did it,'' he wrote on X.
Bryan Johnson underwent multiple nutritional, topical and light treatments for his hair transformation. Strategic usage of vitamins and nutrients– particularly protein and Omega-3 fatty acids– played a crucial role in the restoration of his hair health.
The millionaire urged men to act early and take proactive steps to stop hair loss, suggesting that it is possible to maintain healthy hair for a lifetime.
Johnson revealed he took 3.75 mg of minoxidil, a topical hair-loss drug, during his hair restoration phase. He emphasised that usage of minoxidil was safe at lower doses but may have unpleasant side effects.
Who is Bryan Johnson?
Bryan Johnson is an American entrepreneur and venture capitalist known for founding Kernel, a neurotechnology company that uses a specially designed helmet to measure brain activity. He is also the founder of Braintree, a payments platform that was acquired by PayPal in 2013.
Bryan Johnson became a social media sensation with his plans to reverse the impact of ageing on his body named the Blueprint protocol, which aims to reverse his biological age to 18. He reportedly invests over $2 million every year in medical diagnostics and treatments to stop ageing. This is in addition to a strict diet regimen and daily routine.
Johnson made a name for himself in the technology field as the former head of Braintree, a digital payments company that owned Venmo. He pocketed a fortune after selling the venture and started Kernel, a brain-machine interface company. Of late, though, he’s been focused on his body through something called Project Blueprint.