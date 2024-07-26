Who Is Ava Kris Tyson? Here's All About MrBeast Co-Star's Controversy Over Grooming Allegations
Ava has apologised for any of her past behaviour, but has also denied the allegations of grooming a minor.
After YouTube sensation, MrBeast, severed ties with his longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson, she issued a clarification on Thursday about the allegations levelled against her.
Ava has been accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The accusation, which surfaced on various social media platforms, sparked widespread outrage and prompted an investigation into the matter.
In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, MrBeast expressed disgust over the allegations against Ava and said that he has "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company."
He said, "Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.
During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.
I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."
Who Is Ava Kris Tyson?
Ava Kris Tyson was a prominent figure in the MrBeast YouTube universe. As a longtime collaborator, she gained significant popularity through her appearances on the channel. According to the BBC last year, she revealed that she was a transgender woman and that she was undergoing gender-affirming therapy while changing her pronouns to she/her.
Ava was accused of grooming 'Lava' in a 45-minute video posted online in June by the account Prism42. The clip claimed that she sent a Snapchat message to Lava, who was then a minor, of her face with the text, "C-ming for America". Ava was 20 years old when the alleged incident took place.
What Ava Kris Tyson Has To Say
Ava has apologised for any of her past behaviour, but has also denied the allegations of grooming a minor. In a series of posts on X, she said, "I would like to apologise for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we've mutually decided it's best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health."
"I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations Lava GS has vocally supported that they are false."
"Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online."
"To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behaviour extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen. In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself."
"I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."
'I'm Not A Victim', Says Lava
The alleged victim, Lava, has defended Tyson. In an X post, he said, "These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of. Can you do me a favour and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies. This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited every day online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all."