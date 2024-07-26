Who Is Ava Kris Tyson? Here's All About MrBeast Co-Star's Controversy Over Grooming Allegations

In a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, MrBeast expressed disgust over the allegations against Ava and said that he has "seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company."

He said, "Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.

I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."