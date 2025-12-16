Who Is Archna Vyas? Bill Gates Foundation Appoints New Country Director

Vyas joined the Gates Foundation in 2014 and has since held a range of roles across its health and poverty reduction initiatives. Most recently, she led the organisation’s Global Policy and Advocacy arm, overseeing efforts focused on Growth, Opportunity and Empowerment.

Her past roles involved leading policy initiatives, forging high-value collaborations and shaping the organisation’s external messaging on issues ranging from digital public infrastructure and agricultural growth to sanitation, nutrition, global education and women’s financial empowerment.

Before her tenure at the foundation, Vyas oversaw communications and digital marketing across South and Southeast Asia for Reckitt, while also supporting its operations in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, and held senior roles at leading marketing and advertising firms.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she served as Regional Manager - Media and Corporate Communications, South East Asia, at Reckitt Benckiser from October 2009 to March 2014.

There, she “led Media strategy development, management, and media buying. Additionally, led corporate communications and digital marketing for South East Asia.” Previously, she also had another four-year stint at the company.

At the beginning of her career, she worked at Ogilvy (formerly Ogilvy & Mather) for three years.

Archna Vyas earned a master’s in physics from the University of Delhi and a postgraduate diploma in business administration from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.