Who Is Alvin Hellerstein? 92-Year Old Judge Who Presided Over 9/11 Cases Is Now Hearing Nicolas Maduro's Trial

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty before US Judge Alvin Hellerstein, 92, insisting he is still Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

“I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country,” he declared through an interpreter before the judge interrupted him.

The 63-year-old, captured on Saturday in a US military raid from the country’s capital city of Caracas, wore orange slippers, beige pants, and layered black-and-orange shirts. Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were taken into US custody and flown to New York on US President Donald Trump’s orders, who alleged their involvement in spreading narco terrorism in the US.

Judge Hellerstein was told by Maduro’s lawyer, Barry Pollack, that extensive litigation is expected over the legality of his “military abduction.” Maduro faces four federal charges, including allegations of state-sponsored narco-terrorism, Reuters reported.