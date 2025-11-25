Who Is Adolf Hitler Uunona? Namibian Politician Set To Win Second Consecutive Term
Namibian politician Adolf Hitler Uunona has said his father gave him the name without knowing its connection to the Nazi dictator
Namibia heads to the polls on Nov. 26 with one candidate attracting worldwide attention: Adolf Hitler Uunona. The 59-year-old Swapo party councillor is widely expected to retain his seat for a second consecutive term, as early projections from the country’s electoral commission indicate another strong win for him.
Who Is Adolf Hitler Uunona?
Uunona first drew international attention in 2020 after winning the Ompundja constituency with 85% of the vote share, securing 1,196 ballots against his opponent’s 213. At the time, the constituency had 2,520 registered voters, underscoring the scale of his victory.
His political rise has been steady, but his global fame stems from his name, which he shares with the German dictator responsible for horrific atrocities.
According to a 2020 report by the BBC that cited German newspaper Bild, Uunona said he had "nothing to do" with Nazi ideology, distancing himself from any such association. He explained at the time that his father had given him the name without understanding what Adolf Hitler stood for. "As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name," Uunona had said then.
According to a New York Post report, Uunona’s wife calls him Adolf, but he usually avoids using the name Hitler in public. However, he has maintained that he has no intention of changing his name.
What Is His Political Background?
Adolf Hitler Uunona is a long-standing member of the Swapo party, which has governed Namibia since its independence in 1990. As per reports, he is known locally as a committed anti-apartheid activist and holds a respected position within his constituency.
Why Do German Links Still Appear In Namibia?
Namibia’s past as a German colony means many places still carry German names and traditional names like Adolf remain relatively common.
The country's ties to Germany trace back to its colonial history, when the territory was known as German South West Africa from 1884 to 1915. During this period, the German Empire killed thousands of Nama, Herero and San people in what many historians describe as “the forgotten genocide,” reported BBC.
What Happens Next?
Adolf Hitler Uunona may win the Nov. 26 elections in Namibia, with the country’s electoral commission predicting another strong majority in his favour. With voters returning to the polls, early indicators suggest that Uunona’s position in the regional council is secure.
