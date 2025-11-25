Uunona first drew international attention in 2020 after winning the Ompundja constituency with 85% of the vote share, securing 1,196 ballots against his opponent’s 213. At the time, the constituency had 2,520 registered voters, underscoring the scale of his victory.

His political rise has been steady, but his global fame stems from his name, which he shares with the German dictator responsible for horrific atrocities.

According to a 2020 report by the BBC that cited German newspaper Bild, Uunona said he had "nothing to do" with Nazi ideology, distancing himself from any such association. He explained at the time that his father had given him the name without understanding what Adolf Hitler stood for. "As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name," Uunona had said then.

According to a New York Post report, Uunona’s wife calls him Adolf, but he usually avoids using the name Hitler in public. However, he has maintained that he has no intention of changing his name.