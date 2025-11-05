Who Is Abigail Spanberger? Ex-CIA Officer Becomes Virginia’s First Woman Governor

Abigail Spanberger won the Virginia governor’s race on Tuesday, Nov. 4, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears delivering a significant victory for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterm elections. Spanberger is the first woman governor of Virginia.

Virginia often swings between Democratic and Republican leadership, making the outcome a potential indicator of voter sentiment ahead of next year’s midterm elections, according to BBC.

Spanberger, a former Congresswoman and CIA case officer, centered her campaign on economic issues. This strategy could shape how Democrats campaign next year as they try to weaken President Donald Trump’s and the Republicans’ hold on Washington and win more state-level power, AP reported.



She also campaigned with former President Barack Obama last weekend.