WHO Approves Bavarian Nordic's MVA-BN As First Vaccine Against Mpox

The escalating mpox outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the WHO Director-General a month ago.

A total of 103,000 cases have been reported in over 120 countries since the onset of the global outbreak in 2022, according to WHO.

Based on data available as on Sep. 8, in 2024 alone, there were 25,237 suspected and confirmed cases and 723 deaths from different outbreaks in 14 countries of the African Region.