Qatar Strike: White House’s Rare Break With Israel Highlights Gaza Risk

Israel’s attack against Hamas in Qatar drew rare public criticism from Donald Trump and underscored the risk that the war in Gaza could get worse before it gets better.

The US president’s break with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left many questions unanswered Tuesday. Trump said he learned of the attack too late to stop it, giving little time to warn Qatar. Officials there said the US notice came as the bombs were already falling.

European leaders denounced the strike as a setback for Qatari-mediated talks on ending the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas. That group, meanwhile, said its leaders survived the attack, a claim that couldn’t immediately be verified.

Caught between two US allies, Trump said he spoke with both Netanyahu and Qatari leaders after the strike and that he assured Qatar that such an attack wouldn’t happen again.

“I will tell you this, I was very unhappy about it,” Trump told reporters Tuesday night, adding that he expected to make additional public comments on the operation the following day. “Very unhappy about every aspect — we got to get the hostages back, but I was very unhappy about the way that went down.”

The events, though, raised questions about whether the US president can deliver on his promise.

“A number of the Gulf States will seek additional reassurances from the United States that they would intervene to prevent this kind of activity on their soil,” said Dan Shapiro, former US ambassador to Israel.

“And if they don’t feel they can get those reassurances, that might lead to some distancing of the US defense relationships with those countries, which would obviously not be in our interest, probably not be in Israel’s interest either,” said Shapiro, who’s now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council.

Qatar is both home to the largest US military base in the Middle East and boasts one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds. Trump visited the country in May and Qatar has pledged to invest billions in the US over the next decade. Qatar has mediated talks to end the fighting in Gaza and return the hostages taken by Hamas in its Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

After Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed Al Ansari noted that the country’s officials only had learned of the attack from the US as the operation was underway, Trump said in a social media post, “I feel very badly about the location of the attack.”