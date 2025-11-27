White House Shooting: Gunman Critically Wounds Two National Guard Members In DC Ambush

Two National Guard members on patrol just blocks from the White House were shot and critically wounded on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a rapid law enforcement and military response across a busy stretch of downtown Washington.

A gunman was taken into custody after another Guardsmen returned fire and moved in to stop him, officials said.

The patrol had been rounding a corner near Farragut Square when the attacker opened fire, striking both soldiers in the initial exchange. The Guard members, a woman and a man assigned to a high-visibility deployment ordered by President Donald Trump, had little time to react before colleagues intervened.

The suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old Afghan national who had been living in Bellingham, Washington, a city near the Canadian border, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

The person said the gunman waited for the patrol to come into view and began shooting, hitting the woman first before taking her service weapon and shooting at the other Guardsman. The male soldier was struck in the neck before another member of the unit shot the attacker.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser called the incident a “targeted shooting.” Trump, who was in Florida, said the suspect would “pay a very steep price” and ordered an additional 500 troops deployed to the nation’s capital.

While officials stressed that their investigation was just beginning and that the motives of the suspect — who was being treated at a local hospital — remained unknown, the violence was certain to reignite debate over Trump’s deployment of federal troops in cities across the country.