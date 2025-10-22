Car Rams Into White House Security Gate, Driver Arrested Immediately

It was not immediately known whether the crash was intentional, or why the driver approached the White House. US President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the incident. According to the Secret Service, the White House was not placed on lockdown, but the road leading to the gate will remain closed until the police tow the vehicle away.

"At approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, DC. The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing," said the US Secret Service in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

The crash comes just days after a suspicious hunting stand was discovered with a line of sight to the area where President Trump would have exited Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, on Sunday.