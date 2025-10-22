Car Rams Into White House Security Gate, Driver Arrested Immediately
The US Secret Service said the man crashed into the security gate at a White House entrance at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The man was immediately arrested by officers from the Secret Service’s division.
Investigators searched his car and deemed it to be safe, Secret Service officials said in a statement. According to the New York Times, the person drove the vehicle into a barrier at the corner of 17th and E Streets. The car was a 2010 Acura TSX with Maryland license plates, according to public records. The Secret Service did not release any details about the driver.
At approximately 10:37 p.m., an individual drove a vehicle into the Secret Service vehicle gate located at 17th & E St, NW, in Washington, DC. The individual was arrested & the vehicle was assessed and deemed safe. Our investigation into the cause of this collision is ongoing.— U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) October 22, 2025
It was not immediately known whether the crash was intentional, or why the driver approached the White House. US President Donald Trump was in the White House at the time of the incident. According to the Secret Service, the White House was not placed on lockdown, but the road leading to the gate will remain closed until the police tow the vehicle away.
The crash comes just days after a suspicious hunting stand was discovered with a line of sight to the area where President Trump would have exited Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Florida, on Sunday.