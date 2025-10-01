White House Commences Shutdown Plans As Democrats Block Funding

The US government hurtled toward a Wednesday shutdown as Democrats blocked a Republican stopgap funding package that didn’t address their demands, the latest sign that neither party was likely to fold in the final hours before a federal funding deadline.

With no more votes planned in the Senate before a midnight deadline, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget instructed government agencies to “execute their plans for an orderly shutdown.”

Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump dug in Tuesday on a confrontation over health-care spending, fueling an imminent shutdown risk that appears certain to disrupt national services, furlough federal workers and interrupt the flow of critical data on a murky economy.

Trump and congressional leaders showed no outward signs of working toward a deal or a face-saving off-ramp. Instead, both sides concentrated their public comments throughout the day Tuesday on blaming each other for the funding lapse.

One final vote on a stopgap spending bill failed on a vote of 55 to 45 Tuesday evening, with Republicans falling short of the 60 senators needed to overcome a Democratic blockade.