Which Is The World's Rarest Passport? All About Sovereign Military Order Of Malta's Crimson Passport

In the realm of passports, where the power to travel freely is often measured by visa-free access to countries, one passport stands out not for its widespread acceptance, but for its exclusivity.

This is the crimson passport of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, a document held by a mere 500 individuals globally, making it the rarest passport in the world.

As reported by CNN, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, also known as the Knights of Malta, is a unique entity -- a sovereign nation without land, yet with United Nations observer status and a constitution.

The Order issues passports, car license plates, stamps, and currency, even though it lacks physical territory. The issuance of passports by the Order dates back to the 1300s when its diplomats travelled to foreign lands armed with documents confirming their ambassadorial status.

Today, the exclusive crimson passport is reserved for members of the Sovereign Council and leaders of diplomatic missions, along with their families.

The passport features gold lettering in French, 'Ordre Souverain Militaire de Malte', accompanied by the organisation's crest, possibly symbolising the blood of Christ.

According to Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, the Malta-based president of the Order, these diplomatic passports are granted for the duration of the government members' mandates. Grand Masters, who serve two terms and retire at the age of 85, enjoy passports with a decade-long validity. Other diplomatic passports, utilised solely for official missions, are valid for four years, containing 44 pages adorned with a watermark of the Maltese cross, without additional embellishments.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic relations, the diplomatic passport is recognised by two-thirds of Schengen members. The Order collaborates closely with several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

CNN reports that the Order actively engages in humanitarian efforts, providing rapid medical and humanitarian supplies to conflict or disaster victims, runs hospitals, ambulance corps, medical centres, homes for the elderly and disabled, soup kitchens, and first aid posts.

While this exclusive passport holds sway in many international circles, there are a few places, such as the United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand, where it may not be accepted as a valid form of ID for travel, according to a report in the US-based travel magazine, Travel+Leisure.