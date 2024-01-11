Where Does India Rank In Most Powerful Passports 2024 List? Check Here
These countries at the number one spot boast passports granting visa-free access to a remarkable 194 destinations out of 227 worldwide.
The 2024 Henley Passport Index revealed an unprecedented six countries that share the top spot in visa-free access to a record-breaking number of destinations.
These six countries are France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and the Asian nations of Japan and Singapore. These countries boast passports granting visa-free access to a remarkable 194 destinations out of 227 worldwide.
Where Does India Rank?
India is currently ranked 80th. India offers visa-free access to 62 destinations that include tourist havens like Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Maldives.
Other neighbours were ranked as follows: Maldives (58), China (62), Bhutan (87), Myanmar (92), Sri Lanka (96), Bangladesh (97), and Nepal (98). Pakistan is ranked at 101.
Top 10 Strongest Passports
The Henley Passport Index 2024 reveals a strong European presence within the top 10 rankings. Here are the rankings:
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain (Score: 194)
Finland, South Korea, Sweden (Score: 193)
Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands (Score: 192)
Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, United Kingdom (Score: 191)
Greece, Malta, Switzerland (Score: 190)
Australia, Czechia, New Zealand, Poland (Score: 189)
Canada, Hungary, United States (Score: 188)
Estonia, Lithuania (Score: 187)
Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia (Score: 186)
Iceland (Score: 1)185
Impressive Climbers in Henley Passport Index 2024
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the most striking climber of the past decade, shooting up a remarkable 44 positions in the ranking, from 55th to 11th place.
Ukraine and China also exhibited noteworthy progress, each amassing a net gain of 21 visa-free destinations over the past 10 years. Currently, Ukraine occupies 32nd place with access to 148 destinations, while China is at 62nd spot with visa-free entry to 85 destinations.
According to Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, chairman of Henley & Partners and the inventor of the passport index, the mobility gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is now wider than ever.
"The average number of destinations travellers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024. However, as we enter the new year, the top-ranked countries are now able to travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa."
The Henley Passport Index, published annually by Henley & Partners, a London-based firm specialising in global citizenship and residence advisory services, stands as a pre-eminent indicator of passport strength and travel freedom. The index analyses the visa-free travel privileges associated with 199 passports across 227 destinations worldwide. This expansive scope encompasses virtually every nation recognised by the United Nations.