What’s Driving Donald Trump’s Renewed Interest In Greenland? All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump has once again stepped up threats to take control of Greenland, a territory he has long said should belong to the United States. Trump and his close advisers are reportedly discussing different ways to take over Greenland, with the US president saying that it would help strengthen America’s national security.

Trump’s renewed call for the US to take over Greenland comes after a military raid on Venezuela. During the raid, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were detained and taken to New York.

Responding to Trump’s calls, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said, “That's enough now,” calling the idea of US control a “fantasy,” reported BBC. He added, “No more fantasies of annexation. We are open to dialogue. We are open to discussions. But this must happen through the proper channels and with respect for international law.”