What’s Behind Pakistan’s 400% Tomato Price Shock | Profit Explains
The closure of the border with Afghanistan has led to a multi-fold surge in tomato prices in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan has sent prices of everyday essentials soaring on both sides. The cost of tomatoes in Pakistan has risen nearly fivefold since clashes erupted between the two neighbours earlier this month.
The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been shut since Oct. 11 after ground clashes and Pakistani air raids along their disputed 2,600-kilometre border. It marked the most severe bout of violence since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 2021, leaving dozens dead on both sides.
According to a Reuters report, tomato prices, a staple ingredient in Pakistani cuisine, have skyrocketed by more than 400%, now selling for roughly 600 Pakistani rupees (about Rs 188) per kilogram. Apples, largely imported from Afghanistan, have also witnessed a sharp rise in cost.
The annual trade between the two nations, valued at approximately $2.3 billion (about Rs 20,174 crore), primarily consists of fresh produce, minerals, medicines, grains such as wheat and rice, sugar, as well as meat and dairy products
Khan Jan Alokozay, the head of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, told Reuters, "With each passing day, both sides are losing around $1 million.”
"We have around 500 containers of vegetables for export daily, all of which have spoiled," he added.
The report quoted an official at the Torkham border crossing in Pakistan saying that about 5,000 goods containers are stuck on both sides.
A report in Arab News quoted a tomato seller in Islamabad saying, “The supply from Afghanistan has stopped because the border is closed. Now it’s coming from Iran, Sindh, and Quetta. Demand hasn’t decreased — people still buy the same amount — but supply is much less.”
The report added that Pakistani officials expect the situation to normalise soon.
“Alternative supply routes are being strengthened, and we expect prices to normalise soon,” Sajid Abbasi, Chairman of the Market Committee in Islamabad, told Arab News.
The recent border violence erupted after Islamabad urged Kabul to rein in militants launching attacks into Pakistan from across their mutual frontier, accusing them of operating from Afghan sanctuaries. The Taliban have rejected these allegations.
A ceasefire was reached last weekend during talks facilitated by Qatar and Turkey and is currently being observed by both parties. However, the border trade remains suspended. The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25 in Istanbul, reported Reuters.