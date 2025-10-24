What’s Behind Pakistan’s 400% Tomato Price Shock | Profit Explains

Pakistan’s decision to seal its borders with Afghanistan has sent prices of everyday essentials soaring on both sides. The cost of tomatoes in Pakistan has risen nearly fivefold since clashes erupted between the two neighbours earlier this month.

The border between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been shut since Oct. 11 after ground clashes and Pakistani air raids along their disputed 2,600-kilometre border. It marked the most severe bout of violence since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 2021, leaving dozens dead on both sides.

According to a Reuters report, tomato prices, a staple ingredient in Pakistani cuisine, have skyrocketed by more than 400%, now selling for roughly 600 Pakistani rupees (about Rs 188) per kilogram. Apples, largely imported from Afghanistan, have also witnessed a sharp rise in cost.

The annual trade between the two nations, valued at approximately $2.3 billion (about Rs 20,174 crore), primarily consists of fresh produce, minerals, medicines, grains such as wheat and rice, sugar, as well as meat and dairy products