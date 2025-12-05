What Was Jan. 6 Pipe Bomb Case — And Who Was Brian Cole Arrested In This Matter? All You Need To Know

The long-running investigation into the pipe bombs planted outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee offices on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol saw a breakthrough on Dec. 6. The FBI arrested a Virginia man accused of planting the explosive devices. For nearly five years, the case had puzzled investigators and fuelled widespread conspiracy theories about the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

Authorities named the suspect as Brian J. Cole Jr. He was taken into custody on explosives charges, though officials have yet to clarify a possible motive or explain whether the incident was linked in any way to the assault on the US Capitol the following day by supporters of Donald Trump.