What It Costs To Study In Canada In 2026: Indian Students May Need To Pay Rs 24 Lakh Per Year
Official figures from EduCanada suggest that higher education in Canada continues to come at a premium for international students, with tuition costs well above those paid by domestic students.
Canada remains a top overseas education choice for Indian students. Yet sharply rising costs in 2026 are forcing applicants and their families to reassess how they will finance their education.
Figures from EduCanada, the Canadian government’s official education portal, show that overseas students continue to face far higher tuition fees than domestic students, with average annual costs of about CAD 36,100 for undergraduate degrees and roughly CAD 21,100 for postgraduate study.
Converted into Indian currency, the cost works out to around Rs 23–24 lakh a year for a bachelor’s degree and approximately Rs 13–14 lakh annually for postgraduate degrees, subject to exchange rates and chosen disciplines.
Students opting for professional qualifications like medicine, engineering or an MBA often face steeper fees compared with those enrolled in arts and humanities courses.
Tuition fees represent only part of the cost of studying in Canada. Living expenses make up a substantial portion of a student’s budget, with EduCanada recommending that international students set aside roughly CAD 15,000 (about Rs 9,73,362) per year.
This estimate covers rent, food, transport and daily essentials. Typical monthly rents range from CAD 500 to CAD 2,000 (about Rs 32,445 to Rs 1,29,781) depending on the city and type of accommodation, while groceries cost around CAD 240–480 (about Rs 15,573-31,147). Public transport passes vary between CAD 80 and 156 (Rs 5,191 to Rs 10,122) per month.
Canadian immigration rules stipulate that study permit applicants must show they can fund both their tuition and living costs for a minimum of 12 months, turning financial readiness into a key requirement well before enrolment.
Reports suggest that growing accommodation shortages and higher living costs are prompting students and their families to plan budgets carefully to avoid financial strain in Canada.
Housing expenses in Canada differ greatly from city to city, shaping the overall cost of living for students and residents alike. Vancouver remains the priciest, with average rents for one- and two-bedroom apartments frequently exceeding CAD 2,800–3,000 per month (roughly Rs 1,81,522 to Rs 1,94,487) for larger units.
Toronto, the country’s most populous city, comes next in terms of rental costs, with one-bedroom apartments generally renting for around CAD 2,500–2,600 (about Rs 1,62,073-1,68,556) and two-bedroom units often exceeding CAD 2,600–3,300 (roughly Rs 1,68,556-2,13,936).
In contrast to Vancouver and Toronto, Montreal provides lower rental costs, where one-bedroom apartments usually fall between CAD 1,500 and 1,800 per month (about Rs 97,243-1,16,692) and two-bedroom units remain under CAD 2,300 (Rs 1,49,107), as per CIC News.