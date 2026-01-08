What It Costs To Study In Canada In 2026: Indian Students May Need To Pay Rs 24 Lakh Per Year

Canada remains a top overseas education choice for Indian students. Yet sharply rising costs in 2026 are forcing applicants and their families to reassess how they will finance their education.

Figures from EduCanada, the Canadian government’s official education portal, show that overseas students continue to face far higher tuition fees than domestic students, with average annual costs of about CAD 36,100 for undergraduate degrees and roughly CAD 21,100 for postgraduate study.

Converted into Indian currency, the cost works out to around Rs 23–24 lakh a year for a bachelor’s degree and approximately Rs 13–14 lakh annually for postgraduate degrees, subject to exchange rates and chosen disciplines.

Students opting for professional qualifications like medicine, engineering or an MBA often face steeper fees compared with those enrolled in arts and humanities courses.

Tuition fees represent only part of the cost of studying in Canada. Living expenses make up a substantial portion of a student’s budget, with EduCanada recommending that international students set aside roughly CAD 15,000 (about Rs 9,73,362) per year.

This estimate covers rent, food, transport and daily essentials. Typical monthly rents range from CAD 500 to CAD 2,000 (about Rs 32,445 to Rs 1,29,781) depending on the city and type of accommodation, while groceries cost around CAD 240–480 (about Rs 15,573-31,147). Public transport passes vary between CAD 80 and 156 (Rs 5,191 to Rs 10,122) per month.