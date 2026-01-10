What Is The Billionaire Tax That Led Google Co-Founders Larry Page, Sergey Brin To Cut Ties With California?

Larry Page and Sergey Brin are scaling back their connections with California, the state where they built Google and amassed their fortunes, as a proposed billionaire tax gains momentum. An entity linked to the Google co-founders moved out of California just before the end of 2025, narrowly beating the deadline tied to the proposed levy on the ultra-wealthy.

According to a California filing reviewed by Business Insider, T-Rex LLC, formed in 2006 and connected to Page and Brin, converted out of California into a Delaware entity on Dec. 24, 2025. For nearly two decades, filings had listed both Page and Brin as managers of the LLC at a Palo Alto, California, address.

The timing of the move has drawn attention as California’s wealthiest residents assess whether to remain in the state. A proposed ballot measure would require around 200 to 250 California residents with assets exceeding $1 billion to pay a one-time tax. The initiative is being led by the labour union Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West.