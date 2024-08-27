What Is 'Right To Disconnect'? Australian Workers Can Ignore Calls From Boss After Office Hours

Australian workers have the right to disconnect from their workplaces once they log off for the day. This law is to empower workers to ignore work calls and emails after hours from their employers where those demands are unreasonable. This also means an employee can refuse to monitor, read or respond to contacts from an employer or a third party such as a client, Reuters reported.

The primary objective of this law is to address the growing issue of work-life imbalance, particularly in the age of technology. With the increasing availability of smartphones and other devices, employees are often expected to be accessible around the clock, leading to stress, burnout, and compromised personal time especially after COVID-19 where office and work timings have been blurred for work from home employees.