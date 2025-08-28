What Is Polymarket And Why Is Donald Trump Jr Investing In It?

Polymarket, an American prediction market platform, recently announced that it has received an investment from 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm that is supported by Donald Trump Jr. The announcement, made on Aug. 26, comes at a time when event-based trading interest continues to grow in the United States.

The Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, has spent the past year diversifying its portfolio into a range of sectors. These range from financial firms and crypto miners to golf courses, hotels and telecom businesses. Most of the investments are supported by policies and agendas advocated by US President Donald Trump. The family has also acquired advisory positions on corporate boards.

Polymarket did not reveal the deal terms, but a source close to the situation told the news agency that the investment is in the double-digit millions of dollars. Under the deal, Trump Jr will become a strategic adviser to Polymarket.

According to the report, his involvement reflects both a financial and strategic interest in shaping the platform as it bridges retail and institutional trading, while capitalising on the rising popularity of prediction markets.