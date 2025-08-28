What Is Polymarket And Why Is Donald Trump Jr Investing In It?
Donald Trump Jr-backed 1789 Capital has invested in Polymarket amid growing interest in US prediction markets.
Polymarket, an American prediction market platform, recently announced that it has received an investment from 1789 Capital, the venture capital firm that is supported by Donald Trump Jr. The announcement, made on Aug. 26, comes at a time when event-based trading interest continues to grow in the United States.
The Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, has spent the past year diversifying its portfolio into a range of sectors. These range from financial firms and crypto miners to golf courses, hotels and telecom businesses. Most of the investments are supported by policies and agendas advocated by US President Donald Trump. The family has also acquired advisory positions on corporate boards.
Polymarket did not reveal the deal terms, but a source close to the situation told the news agency that the investment is in the double-digit millions of dollars. Under the deal, Trump Jr will become a strategic adviser to Polymarket.
According to the report, his involvement reflects both a financial and strategic interest in shaping the platform as it bridges retail and institutional trading, while capitalising on the rising popularity of prediction markets.
Why Trump Jr Is Investing In Polymarket
The investment of Donald Trump Jr in Polymarket seems to be stimulated by the platform's increasing popularity in the market of event derivatives, under which participants can purchase and sell contracts for a specific event's outcome. According to the Reuters report, these markets became more popular after the 2024 US presidential election, tending to forecast results more correctly than mainstream media polls.
“Polymarket cuts through media spin and so-called ‘expert’ opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world,” Reuters quoted Trump Jr as saying. By making investments and assuming an advisory role, he is probably placing himself in the middle of a market that uses real-time sentiment and financial rewards, as well as conforming to “America-first” investing strategies that focus on US-based assets and operations.
Rise Of Prediction Markets
What was once experimental is now attracting retail traders and institutional investors alike, which means the prediction market industry has grown past its nascent stage.
“Prediction markets have completely changed the way people follow the news. I'm proud to support the industry and look forward to helping Polymarket grow,” Trump Jr wrote in a recent post on X, highlighting the wide appeal of such platforms for investors looking for insights into political, financial and social trends.
Backed by Trump Jr, Polymarket is well-positioned to continue to grow its platform further, combining financial opportunity with strategic influence in an increasingly dynamic investment environment.